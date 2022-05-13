Home>>
614 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:59, May 13, 2022
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 614 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 209,140 as of Thursday.
