866 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:41, May 14, 2022

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 866 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,006 as of Friday.

