Chinese mainland reports 253 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:32, May 14, 2022

Medical worker Yan Xu collects swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Friday reported 253 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 194 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

Apart from Shanghai, 12 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 32 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 1,487 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 1,726 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 866 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the NHC said.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 210,006 as of Friday.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the NHC.

