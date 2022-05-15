Home>>
Shanghai reports 166 confirmed, 1,203 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:42, May 15, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 166 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 1,203 local asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
