Nucleic acid test support teams from Hubei leave Shanghai with mission accomplished

Xinhua) 09:31, May 15, 2022

Members of nucleic acid test support team enter the airport terminal in east China's Shanghai, May 14, 2022. A total of 207 members of nucleic acid test support teams from Hubei Province left Shanghai after they accomplished their mission. (Xinhua/Li He)

