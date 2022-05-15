Chinese mainland reports 226 new local COVID-19 cases
A staff member registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 226 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 166 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.
Apart from Shanghai, 10 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 1,203 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 1,492 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 448 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Saturday, there were 6,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai reports 166 confirmed, 1,203 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Nucleic acid test support teams from Hubei leave Shanghai with mission accomplished
- Chinese mainland reports 253 new local COVID-19 cases
- 866 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- US media: 1 million COVID-19 deaths the benchmark of an unprecedented American tragedy
- China's dynamic zero-COVID policy saves lives, recovers economy: Pakistani FM
- Feature: African Americans reflect on disproportionate impact from "surreal" COVID-19 pandemic
- 614 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Chinese mainland reports 312 new local COVID-19 cases, 227 in Shanghai
- Shanghai reports 227 confirmed, 1,869 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.