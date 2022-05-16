Taiwan records over 411,000 COVID-19 cases in a week

Xinhua) 09:02, May 16, 2022

TAIPEI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 411,000 COVID-19 cases were newly reported in Taiwan between Monday and Sunday, according to statistics released by the island's disease monitoring agency.

The single-day tally of new COVID-19 cases in the region has exceeded 60,000 for four consecutive days, with the latest figure rising to 68,769 on Sunday, comprising 68,732 local cases and 37 imported cases, the agency said.

The surge was expected to peak on May 20 at the earliest at about 100,000 new cases in a single day, according to the agency.

Another 19 deaths from the virus were newly reported in the region, bringing the total number of deaths this month to 203.

To date, Taiwan has reported 768,543 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 756,283 were local infections.

