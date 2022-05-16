We Are China

Shanghai reports 69 confirmed, 869 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:25, May 16, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 69 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 869 local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)