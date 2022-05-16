627 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:53, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 627 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 211,081 as of Sunday.

