We Are China

Shanghai to resume normal life in 3-phase

Ecns.cn) 16:57, May 16, 2022

A resident shops at a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Shanghai has basically cut off community transmission of COVID-19 in 15 districts and launched a three-phase plan to restore production and life to normal.

A staff works at a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Residents register their information before entering a supermarket in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A woman walks to shop in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A woman scans health code before entering a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Residents line up in front of a 24-hour self-service bank in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Residents ride electric bicycles to leave the community in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A baker makes bread at a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)