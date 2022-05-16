Shanghai to resume normal life in 3-phase
A resident shops at a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Shanghai has basically cut off community transmission of COVID-19 in 15 districts and launched a three-phase plan to restore production and life to normal.
A staff works at a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Residents register their information before entering a supermarket in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
A woman walks to shop in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
A woman scans health code before entering a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Residents line up in front of a 24-hour self-service bank in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Residents ride electric bicycles to leave the community in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
A baker makes bread at a bakery in Zhujing county, Jinshan district, Shanghai, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Photos
