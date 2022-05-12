Cargo throughput rises significantly at Shanghai airport

Xinhua) 10:20, May 12, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 43,000 tonnes of import and export cargo were handled at Shanghai Pudong International Airport between May 1 and 10, up 59.3 percent over the same period in April, according to the airport's customs authorities Wednesday.

The figures show that the Pudong airport, a major global aviation hub, is gradually recovering vitality since Shanghai implemented tough control measures to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence since late March.

Customs at the airport has made the whole declaration process paperless and offers personalized clearance plans for businesses in key industries such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and automobiles.

