Retail stores gradually return to normal operation in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:34, May 11, 2022

A customer scans the QR code before entering a grocery store in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

Customers buy vegetables at a supermarket in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

People ride electric bicycles on the street in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

A resident buys seafood at a supermarket in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

A resident buys meat at a supermarket in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

Residents buy vegetables at a market in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

Residents wait to buy omelets at a food booth in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

Residents show their nucleic acid test reports before entering a market in Jiading Distirct of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

People ride electric bicycles on the street in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

A resident waves after shopping at a supermaket in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

A resident has her health code checked at the entrance of a supermarket in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai, May 9, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

People buy bread at a bakery in Songjiang District of east China's Shanghai, May 10, 2022. With the number of new infections continuing to go down, retail stores in Shanghai have been gradually returned to normal operation in some areas of the city. (Xinhua/Li He)

