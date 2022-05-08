Shanghai postpones entrance examinations for college, senior high

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Municipal government Saturday said the city's entrance examinations for colleges and senior high schools will be postponed for a month due to the latest resurgence of COVID-19.

Over 50,000 students will sit the college entrance examination, which will be held from July 7 to 9. Another 110,000 students will attend the senior high school entrance examination, scheduled on July 11 and 12, while laboratory exams for physics and chemistry and foreign language listening tests will be canceled.

Chen Qun, vice mayor of Shanghai, said special rooms will be set up for students under concentrated quarantine or with abnormal COVID-19 test results, ensuring every student will be able to sit the exams.

Since March 12, all primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have switched to online teaching, and kindergartens and nurseries have been closed.

