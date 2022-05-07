Top automaker SAIC Motor promotes steady work resumption in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:41, May 07, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 40,000 workers from China's top automaker SAIC Motor have resumed work in Shanghai factories under closed management, the company has said.

The complete-vehicle and parts manufacturers and logistics branches of SAIC Motor are racing against time to accelerate work and production to promote the recovery of the automobile industrial chain in the Yangtze River Delta region, the automaker said.

In 2022, SAIC Motor aims to sell more than 6 million vehicles, an increase of more than 10 percent year on year. In April, it sold 167,000 vehicles, according to the company.

Over 70 percent of Shanghai's 1,800-plus major enterprises have resumed work and production amid the city's COVID-19 resurgence, according to a press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held on Thursday.

Shanghai reported 245 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,024 local asymptomatic cases on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)