Shanghai reports 245 confirmed, 4,024 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:38, May 06, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 245 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,024 local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.
