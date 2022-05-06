We Are China

Shanghai reports 245 confirmed, 4,024 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:38, May 06, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 245 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,024 local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

