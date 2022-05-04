We Are China

Shanghai reports 260 confirmed, 4,722 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:19, May 04, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 260 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,722 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

