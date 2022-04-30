Auto making industry in Shanghai resumes production amid COVID-19 control

Xinhua) 12:28, April 30, 2022

A staff member works in a workshop at Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd in Shanghai, east China, April 29, 2022. A total of 251 automakers and auto parts and components enterprises were included in the first batch of 666 companies on the city's "white list" designed to support firms to resume production amid COVID-19 control. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A staff member works in a workshop at Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd in Shanghai, east China, April 29, 2022. A total of 251 automakers and auto parts and components enterprises were included in the first batch of 666 companies on the city's "white list" designed to support firms to resume production amid COVID-19 control. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A staff member works in a workshop at Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd in Shanghai, east China, April 29, 2022. A total of 251 automakers and auto parts and components enterprises were included in the first batch of 666 companies on the city's "white list" designed to support firms to resume production amid COVID-19 control. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A staff member works in a workshop at Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd in Shanghai, east China, April 29, 2022. A total of 251 automakers and auto parts and components enterprises were included in the first batch of 666 companies on the city's "white list" designed to support firms to resume production amid COVID-19 control. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A staff member works at Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd in Shanghai, east China, April 29, 2022. A total of 251 automakers and auto parts and components enterprises were included in the first batch of 666 companies on the city's "white list" designed to support firms to resume production amid COVID-19 control. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)