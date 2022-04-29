Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 5,487 confirmed, 9,545 asymptomatic

Xinhua) 10:41, April 29, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 5,487 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,545 local asymptomatic carriers on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 5,062 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers, the commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, the city registered 52 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The oldest among the deceased was 99 years old and their average age was 84.02. All the 52 patients had underlying health conditions.

A total of 2,480 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Thursday, said the commission.

