Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,292 confirmed, 9,330 asymptomatic

Xinhua) 13:01, April 28, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 1,292 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,330 local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 858 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers, the commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, the city registered 47 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The oldest among the deceased was 101 years old and their average age was 84.7. All 47 patients had underlying health conditions.

A total of 2,310 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Wednesday, said the commission.

