Villagers of Lianqin Village in Shanghai return home from quarantine site

Xinhua) 08:33, April 28, 2022

A staff member helps a villager disinfect baggage when she returns to Lianqin Village of Beicai Town in Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 26, 2022.

All villagers of Lianqin Village were transferred to a quarantine site on April 16 due to the emerging of COVID-19 cases here. Thorough disinfection was carried out after villagers left. Since April 24, the villagers have started returning home from quarantine site. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A mother and her daughter return to Lianqin Village of Beicai Town in Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 26, 2022.

A villager carrying baggage returns to Lianqin Village of Beicai Town in Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 26, 2022.

A staff member helps a villager disinfect baggage when he returns to Lianqin Village of Beicai Town in Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, April 26, 2022.

