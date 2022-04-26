Feature: Birth of 100th baby in Shanghai hospital for COVID-19 cases

April 26, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 patient gave birth to a baby girl via a cesarean section in a designated hospital for treating COVID-19 cases in Shanghai on Sunday.

With a weight of 3,340 grams, the baby girl was born at 10:02 p.m. She is also the 100th newborn at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, which is the city's first designated hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 cases, during the recent resurgence of the epidemic in the city.

Deng Hongmei, the surgeon who performed the cesarean section, said the birth of the baby was stunning.

The mother, surnamed Lu, was admitted by the center on Thursday when she was in her 36th week of pregnancy as she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lu had symptoms such as a stuffy nose and sore throat, complicated by her obesity and gestational diabetes mellitus, and was believed to have severe or critical risk factors for COVID-19. The medical teams at the center closely monitored her health condition.

Lu developed problems with her breathing the day after she was admitted to the center. She improved after treatment, though she suffered from chest discomfort and her breathing problems worsened on Sunday.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, Lu's condition changed rapidly. She was unable to lie down and her oxygen saturation dropped to 92 percent.

"We were afraid that her condition would possibly become severe, so it was advisable to terminate the pregnancy to reduce her cardiopulmonary burden. After a quick consultation with multidisciplinary experts in the hospital, we decided to carry out an emergency cesarean section," Deng said.

In order to ensure the safety of the mother and fetus, the center dispatched medical staff from different departments, including obstetrics and gynecology, respiratory and neonatology.

After the delivery of the baby, Lu's symptoms improved, and she is now in a stable condition and is able to lie flat with the help of an oxygen mask.

"The operation was successful. The mother was very happy after seeing her baby, and we were relieved," Deng said.

"Although we are engaged in this work all the year round, every time we hold a baby in our hands, we feel full of hope and strength. We are happy for every pregnant mother and every child, and we also thank them for their support and trust," Deng added.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic over two years ago, Deng has witnessed the birth of one baby after another. During her busiest period, Deng welcomed 11 newborns on one day.

One mother at the center said she felt nervous at first when she was transferred to the designated hospital, but with the patient consolation and treatment of the medical staff, she gave birth to her baby safely. She now looks forward to heading home with her newborn.

At present, nearly 300 pregnant women are receiving treatment at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, and for some, this will be where their babies come into the world.

