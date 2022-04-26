Unmanned delivery vehicles used in Shanghai to distribute supplies to residents

A resident collects goods from an unmanned delivery vehicle in a community of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A worker sets up routes of an unmanned delivery vehicle in a community of east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A worker sets up routes of an unmanned delivery vehicle in a community of east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A resident collects goods from an unmanned delivery vehicle in a community of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A worker arranges packages on a shelf in a community of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Workers unload and disinfect packages at the gate of a community of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A worker disinfects packages on a shelf in a community of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, April 25, 2022. Many communities in Shanghai have been using unmanned delivery vehicles to distribute supplies to residents amid challenges caused by the recent resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

