Designated hospital in Shanghai starts to admit COVID-19 patients
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the southern branch of Renji Hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. The southern branch of Renji Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine was notified to be a designated hospital and started to receive and treat patients from April 7, mainly treating children, hemodialysis patients, pregnant women and adult COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions. (Photo by Huang Xing/Xinhua)
Doctors and experts discuss the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients at the southern branch of Renji Hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. The southern branch of Renji Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine was notified to be a designated hospital and started to receive and treat patients from April 7, mainly treating children, hemodialysis patients, pregnant women and adult COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the southern branch of Renji Hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. The southern branch of Renji Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine was converted into a designated hospital and started to admit COVID-19 patients from April 7. (Photo by Huang Xing/Xinhua)
