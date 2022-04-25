Helicopter company in Shanghai offers free service to transport medical articles amid COVID-19 fight
Captain Wang Ling checks the helicopter before taking off in Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Captain Wang Ling prepares to board a helicopter in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Captain Wang Ling conducts a check before taking off from Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A helicopter carrying medical articles is about to take off from Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A ground commander gives instructions to a helicopter before its departure in Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Yu Dongshi, a co-pilot, registers before taking off in Songjiang District, Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Captain Wang Ling puts on protective suit in Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Captain Wang Ling (front) makes the final check before take-off in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Staff members disinfect medical materials for transportation before loading them in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Crew members load medical materials onto a helicopter in Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Staff members disinfect hands in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A helicopter takes off from Songjiang District in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. A helicopter company in Shanghai offered free service to transport medical articles to help the city fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
