Strict control measures necessary to contain COVID-19 spread: China's epidemiologist

Xinhua) 14:10, April 24, 2022

A staff member disinfects a truck transporting edible oil products of Shanghai Kerry Food Industries Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Adopting strict control measures to effectively cut off COVID-19 transmission routes is of great importance, according to China's leading epidemiologist.

China now focuses on the source of infection, the route of transmission and the vulnerable groups in epidemic prevention and control efforts, said Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission.

In the future, the control measures may be lessened if vaccines can better protect vulnerable people, effective drugs are available, or infection sources can be detected more quickly and accurately, he added.

