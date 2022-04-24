Home>>
Life resumes in orderly manner in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
(Xinhua) 08:34, April 24, 2022
A vendor loads vegetables onto a truck at an agricultural products distribution center in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 23, 2022.
Life in Xining resumed in an orderly manner starting from Saturday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence waned. (Xinhua/Li Ning)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Beijing reports 15 new local COVID-19 cases
- Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.4 mln: Africa CDC
- Medical emergency center of Shanghai ensures public medical emergency service amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Brazil decrees end of COVID-19 health emergency
- COVID-19 was third leading death cause in U.S. in 2021
- AI facilitates implementation of dynamic zero-COVID policy in Shenzhen
- "Let it rip" approach detrimental to global anti-pandemic efforts
- COVID-19 still not same as flu: report
- COVID-19 pneumonia increases dementia risk: study
- New study finds about 30 pct of COVID-19 patients develop "Long COVID"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.