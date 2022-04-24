We Are China

Life resumes in orderly manner in Xining, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:34, April 24, 2022

A vendor loads vegetables onto a truck at an agricultural products distribution center in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 23, 2022.

Life in Xining resumed in an orderly manner starting from Saturday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence waned. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

