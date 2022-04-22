Home>>
COVID-19 still not same as flu: report
(Xinhua) 09:39, April 22, 2022
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Some evidence shows that COVID-19 is seasonal, but the virus is far from ordinary, and it's still not the same as the flu, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Even as measures of severe COVID-19 improve, they remain much worse than even the most severe flu, said the report.
"The virus has still killed more people in two months than flu did over a full year at its worst," it added.
Despite a drop in cases over the past couple of months, more than 35,000 people in the United States are infected daily, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
