Medical emergency center of Shanghai ensures public medical emergency service amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 08:16, April 24, 2022

Medical workers of the medical emergency center of Minhang District of Shanghai treat a patient in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022.

The medical emergency center of Minhang District of Shanghai has made emergent purchase of ambulances and has sent an increased number of medical workers to ensure the city's public medical emergency service amid the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

