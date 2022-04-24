Chinese mainland reports 1,566 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker prepares to put a patient on a drip in an ambulance from the medical emergency center of Minhang District of Shanghai in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,566 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,401 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.
Apart from Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 60 in Jilin, 26 in Heilongjiang, and 22 in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 19,657 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 20,230 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 2,672 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, there were 29,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.
Saturday saw 39 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,725.
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Beijing reports 15 new local COVID-19 cases
- Life resumes in orderly manner in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.4 mln: Africa CDC
- Medical emergency center of Shanghai ensures public medical emergency service amid COVID-19 resurgence
- Brazil decrees end of COVID-19 health emergency
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.