Chinese mainland reports 1,566 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:33, April 24, 2022

A medical worker prepares to put a patient on a drip in an ambulance from the medical emergency center of Minhang District of Shanghai in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,566 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,401 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.

Apart from Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 60 in Jilin, 26 in Heilongjiang, and 22 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 19,657 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 20,230 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,672 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, there were 29,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Saturday saw 39 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,725.

