Death toll reaches 87 in Shanghai's current COVID-19 outbreak

Xinhua) 14:10, April 24, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 87 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Shanghai, of which the average age was around 81, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

Among the deceased, the oldest was 101-years-old. All of those who passed away had serious underlying health conditions such as malignant tumors, coronary heart disease and hypertension. The direct causes of their deaths are basic diseases, said the commission.

The commission also said that Shanghai will set up more medical teams especially for severe cases to reduce the death rate, aiming to help senior citizens who are vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their low immunity.

As of Friday, the city had 157 COVID-19 patients in severe condition and 18 in critical condition receiving treatment in designated hospitals.

Shanghai reported 1,401 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,657 local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)