A look at makeshift hospital in Lingang, Shanghai
Medical workers talk with a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
A medical worker talks with a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
A medical worker talks to a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
A medical worker puts on a wristband for a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
A senior patient reads a book in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
Photo taken on April 23, 2022 shows an oxygen tank in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
Medical workers help with a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)
Photos
