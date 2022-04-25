A look at makeshift hospital in Lingang, Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:57, April 25, 2022

Medical workers talk with a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A medical worker talks with a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A medical worker talks to a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A medical worker puts on a wristband for a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A senior patient reads a book in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

Photo taken on April 23, 2022 shows an oxygen tank in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

Medical workers help with a senior patient in a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. The makeshift hospital in Lingang is converting around 2,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and senior patients over 80 years old. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

