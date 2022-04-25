Major enterprises resume production in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 11:22, April 25, 2022

A staff member works at a production line at a company in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2022. Seventy five percent of the company's employees have returned to work amid the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

