Home>>
Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,606 confirmed, 11,956 asymptomatic
(Xinhua) 10:15, April 27, 2022
SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 1,606 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11,956 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 1,253 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers, the commission said in a statement.
According to the commission, the city registered 48 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The oldest among the deceased was 99 years old and their average age was 80.85. All the 48 patients had underlying health conditions.
A total of 2,639 cured patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, said the commission.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Birth of 100th baby in Shanghai hospital for COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,661 confirmed, 15,319 asymptomatic
- World's top 500 companies gradually resume production in Shanghai
- Unmanned delivery vehicles used in Shanghai to distribute supplies to residents
- "One call away": Shanghai volunteer convoy rushes to aid local residents
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.