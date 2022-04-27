Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,606 confirmed, 11,956 asymptomatic

Xinhua) 10:15, April 27, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 1,606 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11,956 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 1,253 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers, the commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, the city registered 48 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The oldest among the deceased was 99 years old and their average age was 80.85. All the 48 patients had underlying health conditions.

A total of 2,639 cured patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Tuesday, said the commission.

