Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operation

Xinhua) 16:54, April 28, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Express delivery companies in Shanghai are gradually resuming operation disrupted by the COVID-19 resurgence, as the city has started to issue traffic permits for the delivery of important supplies.

The Shanghai Municipal Postal Administration recently issued a notice allowing postal and express delivery companies to apply for traffic permits for qualified vehicles and personnel.

The permits, which can be recognized across the country, allow vehicles carrying key supplies such as medical and epidemic-control materials, daily necessities and important production materials to enter and leave COVID-19-affected areas.

On Tuesday, STO Express delivered a batch of supplies from Shanghai to Tianjin in north China with a newly obtained traffic permit, marking the orderly resumption of the company's courier business in Shanghai.

Fang Sheng, manager of the STO Express transfer center in Pudong New Area, said that at present, the number of drivers who have received permits is increasing, while the center is gradually resuming its work to handle express parcels.

According to the municipal postal administration, the resumption of postal delivery in the city is also underway.

Earlier this month, China's State Council called for traffic permits recognized across the country to be issued to vehicles carrying important supplies, urging effective measures to guarantee the operations of postal and express delivery vehicles.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)