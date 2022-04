Shanghai announces 1st batch of 534 sites for regular nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 15:07, April 28, 2022

Photo taken on April 27, 2022 shows a nucleic acid testing site in Minhang District, east China's Shanghai. Shanghai has announced the first batch of 534 sites for regular nucleic acid testing on Tuesday, as an effort to boost citizens' access to nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A staff member guides a citizen at a nucleic acid testing site in Minhang District, east China's Shanghai, April 27, 2022. Shanghai has announced the first batch of 534 sites for regular nucleic acid testing on Tuesday, as an effort to boost citizens' access to nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

