Shanghai to build more quarantine sites

Ecns.cn) 13:45, April 29, 2022

Aerial photo shows a quarantine sites under construction at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Shanghai will set up more quarantine sites to fight the COVID-19 resurgence. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)

Construction workers work at a quarantine sites at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)

A construction worker works at a quarantine sites at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)

A construction worker works at a quarantine sites at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)

