Home>>
Shanghai to build more quarantine sites
(Ecns.cn) 13:45, April 29, 2022
Aerial photo shows a quarantine sites under construction at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. Shanghai will set up more quarantine sites to fight the COVID-19 resurgence. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)
Construction workers work at a quarantine sites at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)
A construction worker works at a quarantine sites at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)
A construction worker works at a quarantine sites at Sitang basketball park, east China's Shanghai, April 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 5,487 confirmed, 9,545 asymptomatic
- Shanghai requires enterprises to pay employees during COVID-19 quarantine
- Shanghai courier industry gradually resumes operation
- Over 3.6 mln elderly in Shanghai fully vaccinated against COVID-19
- Shanghai announces 1st batch of 534 sites for regular nucleic acid testing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.