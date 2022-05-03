Shanghai reports 274 confirmed, 5,395 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:51, May 03, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 274 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 5,395 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The city registered 20 COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, with an average age of 83.95 years old. All the deceased had serious underlying health issues including bladder cancer, acute myocardial infarction and coronary heart disease.

Currently over half of Shanghai residents are living in the lower-risk "prevention areas" according to the city's latest readjustment of its three-tiered classification of COVID-19 risk areas, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control.

As of Monday, the number of people in "prevention areas," neighborhoods without reported infections over the past 14 days, has risen to over 15.47 million.

Meanwhile, the number of people in "restrictive control areas," neighborhoods without reported infections in the past seven days, is 5.38 million; the number of people living in the higher-risk "closed-off management areas," where infections were reported in the past seven days, is 2.54 million.

