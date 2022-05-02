China EximBank issues bonds to aid anti-epidemic efforts in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:05, May 02, 2022

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank), a state-owned policy bank, has issued special bonds worth 5 billion yuan (about 755.55 million U.S. dollars) to aid the anti-epidemic efforts and ensure daily supplies in Shanghai.

The interest rate of the one-year bonds stood at 1.74 percent and the money raised will be used to support pandemic control and maintain supply chain production for enterprises in Shanghai, according to the bank.

China EximBank said it has provided a total of 19.4 billion yuan of loans for enterprises in Shanghai since this wave of infections.

Shanghai reported 788 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,084 local asymptomatic infection cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said.

