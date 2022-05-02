We Are China

Shanghai reports 727 confirmed, 6,606 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:25, May 02, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 727 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6,606 local asymptomatic infection cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

