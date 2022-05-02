Home>>
Shanghai reports 727 confirmed, 6,606 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:25, May 02, 2022
SHANGHAI, May 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 727 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6,606 local asymptomatic infection cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Auto making industry in Shanghai resumes production amid COVID-19 control
- Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,249 confirmed, 8,932 asymptomatic
- More people now in lower-risk areas for COVID-19 in Shanghai
- Shanghai to build more quarantine sites
- Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 5,487 confirmed, 9,545 asymptomatic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.