Large retail companies in Shanghai reopen supermarkets amid recent COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 11:26, May 03, 2022

Customers shop at a Sam's Club warehouse store at Beicai Town in Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, May 2, 2022. Large retail companies in Shanghai have started to reopen their supermarkets amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

