4,271 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:57, May 03, 2022

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Following the recovery of 4,271 COVID-19 patients on Monday, there were 16,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)