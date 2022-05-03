Home>>
4,271 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:57, May 03, 2022
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Following the recovery of 4,271 COVID-19 patients on Monday, there were 16,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
