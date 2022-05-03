Medics maintain efficient emergency medical services amid COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing

A patient and her family member show negative nucleic acid test results to a medical worker before entering the emergency department of Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2022. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, staff members at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital have been working hard to maintain efficient emergency medical services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Relatives of patients scan QR codes to have their health status registered before entering the emergency department of Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2022. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, staff members at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital have been working hard to maintain efficient emergency medical services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A patient (L, front) is transferred to the dialysis room from the emergency department of Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2022. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, staff members at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital have been working hard to maintain efficient emergency medical services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Photo taken on May 2, 2022 shows a view of the emergency department of Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, staff members at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital have been working hard to maintain efficient emergency medical services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A medical workers helps a senior patient check his health tracking code on the phone at Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2022. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, staff members at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital have been working hard to maintain efficient emergency medical services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A patient is transferred by an ambulance outside the emergency department of Beijing Chao-Yang Hosptial in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2022. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, staff members at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital have been working hard to maintain efficient emergency medical services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

