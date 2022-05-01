Home>>
3,447 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 13:26, May 01, 2022
BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,447 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 187,525 as of Saturday.
