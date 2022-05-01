China's food giant enhances supply to Beijing amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 11:46, May 01, 2022

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's leading food trader COFCO has enhanced its food supply to Beijing and ramped up production at nearby plants to ensure sufficient supplies and stable prices in the Chinese capital amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

The company has delivered more than 29,000 tonnes of staple food to the Beijing market in April, including rice, flour, noodles, edible oil, meat and dairy products.

A special team has been formed to ensure Beijing's food supply, and efforts have been made to increase product inventory, optimize plans for production and transportation, and enhance relevant distribution, according to the company.

The company is working to increase production capacity in plants near Beijing to ensure sufficient food supply for the Labor Day holiday.

