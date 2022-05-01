We Are China

Shanghai reports 788 confirmed, 7,084 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:37, May 01, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 788 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,084 local asymptomatic infection cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

