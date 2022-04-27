Beijing takes measures to ensure supply of daily necessities
A citizen selects meat at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.
Agricultural products wholesale markets, supermarkets and logistics companies in Beijing have taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. The supply of daily necessities in Beijing are now sufficient and stable. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Citizens select vegetables at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.
Agricultural products wholesale markets, supermarkets and logistics companies in Beijing have taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. The supply of daily necessities in Beijing are now sufficient and stable. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A citizen selects vegetable at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.
Agricultural products wholesale markets, supermarkets and logistics companies in Beijing have taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. The supply of daily necessities in Beijing are now sufficient and stable. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Staff members transport green onion at a distribution center of a supermarket in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.
Agricultural products wholesale markets, supermarkets and logistics companies in Beijing have taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. The supply of daily necessities in Beijing are now sufficient and stable. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- COVID-19 pandemic not over yet: WHO
- Beijing reports 16 confirmed COVID-19, five asymptomatic cases
- Feature: Foreign students volunteer to aid anti-epidemic efforts on Shanghai campuses
- Bank employees remain at posts amid resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai
- Profile: Unsung heroes aiding Shanghai's epidemic fight
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.