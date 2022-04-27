Beijing takes measures to ensure supply of daily necessities

Xinhua) 08:50, April 27, 2022

A citizen selects meat at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.

Agricultural products wholesale markets, supermarkets and logistics companies in Beijing have taken measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. The supply of daily necessities in Beijing are now sufficient and stable. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Citizens select vegetables at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.

A citizen selects vegetable at a supermarket in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.

Staff members transport green onion at a distribution center of a supermarket in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.

