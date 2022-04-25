Bank employees remain at posts amid resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:50, April 25, 2022

Xue Feng exercises with water bottles in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Aerial Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a vehicle loaded with living necessities runs to a business office of Bank of China at the Bund in Shanghai, east China.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows staff members disinfecting living materials outside a business office of Bank of China in Shanghai, east China.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Wang Lianghui (L), Han Hao (C) and Xue Feng prepare living necessities to be distributed to colleagues in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Han Hao has his lunch in Bank of China building in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Wang Lianghui (L) takes nucleic acid test outside the Bank of China building in Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

A staff member takes food for his department at the canteen of Bank of China building in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

A batch of living necessities is received at a dormitory where 30 staff of Bank of China on duty live in Shanghai, east China, April 22, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Xue Feng (2nd L) prepares to take a nucleic acid test outside the Bank of China building in Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.who are supported by an efficient logistics support team.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

Han Hao charges his smart phone before lunch in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2022.

Amid challenges caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai, financial institutions and banks have managed to remain operational.

Bank of China Shanghai branch has entered temporary closed-loop management for employees on duty who are supported by an efficient logistics support team. The team is composed of three members: deputy general manager Wang Lianghui, director Han Hao and employee Xue Feng.

The team is in charge of purchasing and distributing living necessities, canteen management and disinfection, garbage disposal, etc. And it serves for staff work in the Bank of China building in Lujiazui area, other business offices in the Bund and related staff dormitories. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)