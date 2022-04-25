Home>>
Medical teams aiding Jilin in COVID-19 fight leave after finishing their work
(Xinhua) 09:29, April 25, 2022
Medical workers from northwest China's Shaanxi Province prepare to get on buses in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 24, 2022. Medical workers from Shaanxi Province who came to aid Changchun in COVID-19 prevention and control left the city on Sunday after finishing their work. (Xinhua)
Buses carrying medical workers from northwest China's Shaanxi Province run on the street to leave Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 24, 2022. Medical workers from Shaanxi Province who came to aid Changchun in COVID-19 prevention and control left the city on Sunday after finishing their work. (Xinhua)
