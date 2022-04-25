Photo story: recovered COVID-19 patient returns home
Medical worker Hu Ying (L) talks with Huang Dongfang before she leaves a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. Huang Dongfang, who lives in a three-and-a-half-story old apartment in Guangfu residential area, recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned her home on Saturday evening. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A medical worker leads recovered COVID-19 patients leaving a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. Huang Dongfang, who lives in a three-and-a-half-story old apartment in Guangfu residential area, recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned her home on Saturday evening. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Huang Dongfang (L) takes a bus to return home from a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. Huang Dongfang, who lives in a three-and-a-half-story old apartment in Guangfu residential area, recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned her home on Saturday evening. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A medical worker helps Huang Dongfang regisiter on a smart phone at a makeshift hospital in Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. Huang Dongfang, who lives in a three-and-a-half-story old apartment in Guangfu residential area, recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned her home on Saturday evening. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Huang Dongfang waves to people upon her arrival at Guangfu residential area in Huangpu District, Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. Huang Dongfang, who lives in a three-and-a-half-story old apartment in Guangfu residential area, recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned her home on Saturday evening. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Residents pose for a group photo at Guangfu residential area in Huangpu District, Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2022. Huang Dongfang, who lives in a three-and-a-half-story old apartment in Guangfu residential area, recovered from COVID-19 infection and returned her home on Saturday evening. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
