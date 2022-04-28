Malaysian doctor aids epidemic fight in Shanghai

People's Daily Online) 14:03, April 28, 2022

Eddi Tham Hock Guan, who is originally from Malaysia, has been in Shanghai for the past five years. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in the city, Guan, a physician, has taken an active part in the city’s efforts to fight the disease.

Photo shows a medical worker from DeltaHealth, a foreign-funded hospital in Shanghai, conducting nucleic acid testing for a resident. (Photo/WHB.cn)

Guan led staff members of the outpatient department in his hospital, DeltaHealth, which is a foreign-funded hospital, to engage in epidemic control in the city, having conducted nucleic acid tests for residents in Shanghai’s suburban Qingpu district several times.

He has also offered free online healthcare consulting services for patients, and prescribed medicine for the patients in need of urgent medical assistance.

Speaking about why he took part in the anti-epidemic efforts in Shanghai, Guan said: “As a doctor, I’m always ready to contribute my part whenever I’m needed, regardless of my nationality.”

Photo shows medical workers from DeltaHealth, a foreign-funded hospital in Shanghai, posing for a picture. (Photo from WHB.cn)

